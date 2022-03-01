Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DCPH. Truist Financial cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jonestrading reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $7.71 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $451.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

