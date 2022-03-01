Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Up 4.8%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.65. 225,403 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 212,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

About Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF)

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.