DeGate (DG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and $2.05 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeGate has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.59 or 0.06632295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,222.71 or 0.99605713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.