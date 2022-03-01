Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) vs. Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Head-To-Head Survey

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Demant A/S and Wound Management Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Demant A/S $2.22 billion 4.39 $171.74 million N/A N/A Wound Management Technologies $5.84 million 1,021.54 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Wound Management Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Demant A/S and Wound Management Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Demant A/S 0 3 1 0 2.25 Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Demant A/S and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A Wound Management Technologies -10.28% -39.28% -21.49%

Risk & Volatility

Demant A/S has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Wound Management Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Demant A/S (Get Rating)

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services. The Communications comprises only its headset business, which operates under the EPOS brand and provides solutions for the professional call centre and office market (Enterprise headsets) and gaming headsets (Gaming). The company was founded by Hans Demant in 1904 and is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark.

About Wound Management Technologies (Get Rating)

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

