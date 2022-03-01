Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%.
Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 719,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.87 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
