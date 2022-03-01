Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 719,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.87 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $79.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $101,283.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,969 shares of company stock worth $4,103,875 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after buying an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 2,545.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 62,043 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

