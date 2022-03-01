Desjardins Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.67. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.66 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$147.43.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$140.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$198.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$134.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$108.51 and a one year high of C$149.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$830,435.74. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$187,825.55. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,461.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.