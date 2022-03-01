Desjardins Weighs in on Orla Mining Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$5.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.31. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.71 and a 1 year high of C$6.12.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.