Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $260.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $288.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $285.93.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $226.87 on Monday. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

