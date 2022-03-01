Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.47).

Shares of LON BNZL opened at GBX 2,864 ($38.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,778.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,711.96. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.25). The stock has a market cap of £9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

