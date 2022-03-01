Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.66

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.66 and last traded at $59.55, with a volume of 22563603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,359,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

