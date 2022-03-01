Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) PT Raised to $5.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.
Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.84 million, a P/E ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.08. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
