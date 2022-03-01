Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) PT Raised to $5.00

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DSX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSE:DSX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $455.84 million, a P/E ratio of 99.62 and a beta of 1.08. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

