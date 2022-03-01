DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 1,394,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

