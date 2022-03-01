DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.
Shares of DKS stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $104.36. 1,394,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
About DICK'S Sporting Goods
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
