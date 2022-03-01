Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $25,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

