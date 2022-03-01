Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

