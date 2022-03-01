Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $61.38 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

See Also

Earnings History for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.