Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 68.7% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 63.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 54,873 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at about $2,574,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIN. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $83.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

