DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $2.75 at National Bank Financial

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

