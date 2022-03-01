DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) PT Lowered to $2.75 at National Bank Financial

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.
Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.95.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
