DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.35.

DISH stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,382,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,169,000 after buying an additional 812,434 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 688,810 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after buying an additional 524,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 550,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,943,000 after buying an additional 438,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

