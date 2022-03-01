DMScript (DMST) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market cap of $92,950.01 and $222.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00042898 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.88 or 0.06721829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,816.74 or 1.00115646 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002785 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

