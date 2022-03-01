Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Shares Up 2%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$66.70 and last traded at C$66.66. 53,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 110,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCBO. CIBC dropped their target price on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.30.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

