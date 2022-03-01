Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,972,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,624 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $188,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.