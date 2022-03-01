Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $59.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

