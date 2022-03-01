Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.38)-($0.42) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.35). The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Domo stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $67.52. Domo has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domo by 38.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Domo by 23.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

