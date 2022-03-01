Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

DORM has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.09. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.