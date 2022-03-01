DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Position Lifted by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 806,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,871,859. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695 over the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

