DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.59.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.83. 92,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DuPont de Nemours has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.