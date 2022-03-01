Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €51.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.24 ($53.08).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €32.34 ($36.34) on Friday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €31.06 ($34.90) and a one year high of €44.08 ($49.53). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

