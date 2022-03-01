DXdao Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.97 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. DXdao has a total market cap of $24.97 million and $224,806.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DXdao has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $506.36 or 0.01138115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.47 or 0.00266286 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004730 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About DXdao

DXdao is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

