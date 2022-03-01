Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Critical Review

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,490.42% -102.29% -92.18% Dynatronics 4.50% 12.52% 5.37%

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 179.89 -$9.95 million N/A N/A Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.27 $2.00 million $0.09 8.11

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 193.75%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 310.96%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Summary

Dynatronics beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.