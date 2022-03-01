Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

