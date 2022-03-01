Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.11. 8,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 702,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 2.39.
About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)
Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
