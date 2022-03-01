Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 8.5%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.11. 8,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 702,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESTE. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

