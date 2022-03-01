Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 66,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,468. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

