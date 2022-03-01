Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.5% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $28,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.54.

NYSE:ECL traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.93 and a 200 day moving average of $217.03. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

