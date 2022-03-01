Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider William Hill Purchases 13,015 Shares of Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) insider William Hill purchased 13,015 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £10,021.55 ($13,446.33).

Shares of EPIC opened at GBX 77 ($1.03) on Tuesday. Ediston Property Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 64.98 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.18). The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The stock has a market cap of £162.73 million and a PE ratio of 9.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

