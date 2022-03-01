Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $178.37

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.37, but opened at $201.46. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $201.27, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 958.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 53,588 shares in the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

