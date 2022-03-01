Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.88.

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$13.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -22.93. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

