Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Trading Down 15.5%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 15.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.15. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 19,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88.

Get Elis alerts:

Elis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)

Elis SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of textile, hygiene, and facility service solutions. Its services include flat linen, washroom, beverages, workwear, floor protection, and industrial wiping. The firm serves industries including catering, accommodation, healthcare and social welfare, trade and retail, services, and publics authorities and administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.