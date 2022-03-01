Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$516.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EDV. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,830.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In other news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,205 shares in the company, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Shares of TSE:EDV traded up C$1.69 on Thursday, hitting C$35.17. 1,115,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,061. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.80. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

