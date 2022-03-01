Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a d rating to a c rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enerplus by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,683,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enerplus by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,203,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after buying an additional 276,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.