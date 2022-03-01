Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$14.94 to C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$16.22 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 1221146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.55.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 117,814 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.12, for a total transaction of C$1,663,486.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,374,986.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$4.16 billion and a PE ratio of -28.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -25.04%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

