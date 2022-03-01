Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.33.

Entergy stock opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

