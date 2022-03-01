EnWave (CVE:ENW) Given a C$1.65 Price Target at Raymond James

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) received a C$1.65 price objective from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 83.33% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE ENW traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.90. 25,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market cap of C$99.18 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92. EnWave has a 1-year low of C$0.82 and a 1-year high of C$1.64.

Get EnWave alerts:

EnWave (CVE:ENW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that EnWave will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.