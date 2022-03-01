EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.02.

NYSE LMT opened at $433.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $433.90.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

