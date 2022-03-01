EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 27,415 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,751,013 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $118,666,000 after purchasing an additional 90,123 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 283,836 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,236,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of COP stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $95.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.