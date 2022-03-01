EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 76,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

