EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,448 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 507,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,275,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,268,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on A shares. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,389.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $130.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

