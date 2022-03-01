EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded by TheStreet

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $672.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.33.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM opened at $207.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $512.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $198.25 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,975 shares of company stock valued at $44,098,432 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.