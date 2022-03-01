Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on EVBG. Bank of America cut their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.29. 2,699,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,066. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.37. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

