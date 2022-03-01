Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Down 8.4%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.90. 9,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Everi by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after acquiring an additional 258,567 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Everi by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Everi by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Everi by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

