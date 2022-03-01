Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Down 8.4%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.90. 9,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.72.
About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)
Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.
