Exchange Income Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.80.

TSE:EIF opened at C$40.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.24 and a 1 year high of C$47.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.41%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

