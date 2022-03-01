eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given New $45.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $26.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.29. eXp World has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $71.90.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $549,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 434,800 shares of company stock worth $13,355,333 in the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in eXp World by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

